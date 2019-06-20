A Manifesto for World Music Day

Music makes you more intelligent. This is now officially researched. Learn it. If you haven't so far, learn it. If you already are, learn more.

Music makes you healthier. Listen to it. As much as you can, everyday.

Do not tolerate Music being touted an ‘extracurricular’ activity. It isn’t. It is extraordinary activity, in fact. Get your children enrolled.

Stop treating musicians as drifters or the stylishly unemployed. They are as important to the ecosystem we live in as bees are to the balance of nature.

Stop referring to musicians as ‘vendors.’ We do not ‘vend’ anything. Mend or bend, perhaps.

Meditate with music everyday. It can be very powerful.

Make it a habit to listen to at least one new piece of music every week that you haven't heard before. Make it a genre you don’t know. You maybe surprised. It is a big world of music out there.

Support local musicians. Share their work. Buy tickets that support their concerts. Even if you don’t go. You can always gift these tickets to someone who can. The gift of music is the most precious gift you can give someone.

Bring music into your workplace. A team that sings together sticks together. Get them all to jam once in a while. It will be sweet!

Sing out loud. Clap to the rhythm. In this parched, crazy world, Music keeps us the most human.