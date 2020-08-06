A lockdown list of live Indian rock, K-pop and more

06 August 2020 07:47 IST

Indus Creed, Swarathma, K-pop, a bit of comedy, and more K-pop. Here is a roundup of some live gigs for the coming weeks

Indie-pendence Rock

This is near-iconic. Task Force for Music and Art (TaFMA), an arm of the Nagaland Youth Services and Sports Department, has many feathers in its cap — notably the annual Hornbill Festival that celebrates both tribal culture and contemporary music. TaFMA has exciting plans for Independence Day: its Facebook live concert features homegrown talent like Alobo Naga & The Band and Mar Jamir, vocalist of the slick, intense and nationally popular band Polar Lights. The lineup also includes acts from around the country and abroad, like Bengaluru-based folk-fusion band Swarathma’s frontman Vasu Dixit, pioneering rock band Indus Creed’s Uday Benegal, and an overseas guest artiste: K-pop’s My.st. This is music in diverse, much-loved forms, coming from some of the best, on August 15 at 7 pm on Task Force for Music and Arts Facebook page.

Live From Seoul With Luv Advertising Advertising

When K-pop boy group Monsta X released its album All About Luv earlier this year, it created waves as it was the first all-English album by a K-pop group group in over a decade. The band will now treat its global fanbase to a livestream concert, ‘Live From Seoul With Luv’. The event will reportedly feature not only live performances of songs from the album, but also behind-the-scenes footage and meet and greets. And, of course, merchandise, because what’s a concert without keepsakes for die-hard fans to hold on to? The concert will be held on August 8, at 11 pm EST, on the platform livexlive.com. At the time of writing, passes were on sale.

House of T

The Chennai-based indie event organiser’s Corona House Party series has been running for 120 days straight. The string of Instagram lives features artistes either joining in or taking over, to perform and to chat with fans in typical, laidback House of T style. The scope has been expanding not only from singer-songwriters to artists, poets, roastmasters and quizmasters, but also from Chennai talent to Kochi, Bengaluru, Pune, Ranchi and even London-based ones. The latest addition is on Sundays, when Thomas Davis (the T) chats with other indie artiste promoters about the scene. Check out House of T’s Instagram page for details.

Liar, Liar!

This can’t exactly be called stand-up. Reason one: it is part of the #sitdowncomedy festival by OML’s The Circuit. Reason two: it is described as a “gossip game show”, whose aim is for comics to reveal embarrassing secrets about themselves, clouded in a bundle of lies. Kaneez Surka, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Urooj Ashfaq take position as the sporting self-gossip mongers in this Zoom session hosted by Sejal Bhat. Show starts at 8 pm on August 7; passes are on insider.in.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are watching live at metro@thehindu.co.in.