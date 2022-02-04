A Kannada EDM song celebrating grandmothers

Independent music composer Hemanth Jois will release a song featuring actor Sundarshree on his YouTube Channel on February 4

Young musician/composer Hemanth Jois has come up with a song titled ‘Khushi 2’. The EDM song, was released on Hemant Joi’s youtube Channel — TheJoisProject — on February 4 at 12 noon.

‘Kushi 2’, says Hemanth, is a sequel to ‘Khushi’, which was released on his channel in September 2021. “While the first song spoke about a younger boy and his grandmother, ‘Khushi 2’ talks about a older boy and his grandmother, who is on her death bed.”

He describes the song as a unique Kannada EDM. “Kannada music does not have many EDM songs. The song is sung by Chethan naik, written by Pramod Maravanthe and Chinmaya, directed by Rakshith Thirthahalli, and shot by Guruprasad Narnad.

The song features actor Sundarshree, who is the great granddaughter of Gubbi Veeranna.

“In the song, the grandmother has very little time left. She wants to celebrate life and inspire her introverted grandson to live life to the fullest. She creates a bucket list for the two of them.”

Hemanth reveals that ‘Khushi’ and ‘Khushi 2’ are dedicated to grandmothers. “My grandmother was a very brave woman. She was not scared of anything and died of a heart attack in her 80s. We realised that there are very few songs dedicated to grandmothers, while there are several on the bond between mother and child or father and son/daughter. Hence, we decided to create a song using the EDM format, which is also a rarity in Kannada”.