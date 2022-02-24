A high energy concert by G. Ravikiran

The singer did not indulge in novelty for the sake of it

The singer did not indulge in novelty for the sake of it

G. Ravikiran’s concert for Laya Madhura cruised ahead on twin engines — Tyagaraja kritis and good rendition. There is a continuing debate in the Carnatic world between familiarity and disruptive novelty. We may not have arrived at a verdict, but a well-rendered ‘Evarimata’ in Kamboji does trump a spectacularly rendered unknown song any day. Kudos to Ravikiran for not being tempted by the novelty-at-all-costs approach of his generation.

‘Narada guruswamy’ in Darbar (Tyagaraja) was a good opener even though the slower tempo held back the real charm of Darbar. It is rare for a big Kalyani kriti to be bereft of raga alapana and Ravikiran pledged his faith again in the lovely Tyagaraja kriti, with the durita kala charanam offering a different perspective of the composer. He sang an attractive lingering niraval, mostly in the upper scale at ‘bhajana seyave’, and wrapped it up in standard swara lines.

Ravikiran’s approach to Dhanyasi raga alapana involved sustains and karvais and eschewed roller-coasters. It fitted the raga very well. Violinist L. Ramakrishnan claimed his stake in the serene proceedings. ‘Nee chittamu nishkalamu’ by Tyagaraja in misra chapu seemed a perfect choice to elevate the Dhanyasi mood. Niravals and swaras are not necessary for every main or sub-main piece and one felt vindicated that some youngsters do seem to understand this.

The singer lost his way with a jaded version of ‘Panchabutha’ (Kiranavali, Dikshitar, khanda ekam) that seemed to lack conviction. Besides the chittaswaram, perhaps a short bout of swaras would have enhanced its sketch. ‘Atukaradani’ (Tyagaraja, Manoranjani) at a brisk pace did not add value either, even if it was meant to break the tempo. In his Kamboji alapana, Ravikiran gave primacy to pleasantness rather than flashes of manodharama. Ramakrishnan took about one-third of that time to weave through the raga aesthetically.

Clear sangati

‘Evarimata vinnavo’ was authentic and the full lava of the Kamboji volcano flowed. Ravikiran’s niraval at ‘bhakta paradhi’ in the first speed was very engaging and one actually longed to stay more in that moment. The swaras that followed were interesting in the slower speed. In both niraval and swaras, the faster versions were template driven. ‘Sapasya Kausalya’ in Jhonpuri has a vintage appeal and Ravikiran vocalised each sangati with clarity and the right emphasis. Ramakrishnan was frugal with time but generous with melody throughout. Arun Prakash swayed between a five-day test match inching towards a draw and the slog overs of a T20 game. His thani had an engaging structure. Guruprasad on the ghatam backed up the concert competently.

Ravikiran’s energy was consistently high. He uses his voice training as ammunition for unblemished execution. He may have gained a few more marks with varying kalapramanams and sandwiching intelligent laya in the swaras. Audience intensity, perhaps unintentionally, suffers when artistes seek too much recovery time between pieces. The old masters knew exactly how to ensure a smooth flow.

The writer is a classical music critic and commentator.