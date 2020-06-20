A gamechanger for live music on World Music Day

“It is said that medicines cure but music heals. In these difficult times, when so many of us are prone to maladies like depression, anxiety, and insecurity, listening to soothing music can help us stay calm and cope,” says Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head – Programming (Indian Music), at National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA). Every year, Dr. Rao curates events and festivals, ranging from classical to contemporary music.

However, things post-COVID-19 are a tad tough. Artistes are frustrated because of the financial loss from the lack of opportunities to perform freely. “We must accept the hard fact that while we definitely wish to return to our 'real' world of live events, the virtual world of online digital presentations is here to stay,” she says, adding that musicians are forced to work from home. Besides having had to postpone all events that were lined up until September this year, people doing research work are also not able to access archival recordings at the NCPA.

In the absence of physical concerts, there is no other way but to access music online. In the next six months, Dr. Rao plans to have professional recordings made of the concerts and use online platforms to get them to audiences. “We are hopeful that artistes are allowed to travel to our venues. Otherwise we will request artistes to perform from their respective places and host the performance on online platforms. This option is technologically more challenging in case of multiple artistes,” says Dr. Rao, a Ph.D. in music.

Excerpts from an interview:

As we celebrate World Music Day, in what way has the way we receive and interact with music changed over the past three months?

Over the past three months, the world has changed in the most unbelievable way. There has been a major shift in the way we produce and receive music, in the sense that there is only one way to reach the audiences now, which is online communication. All aspects of concert organization— production, presentation, marketing and reception has shifted to digital platforms. Now any artiste can directly upload music and anyone can access this. Even listeners are informed digitally. In such a scenario, there is little control over the quality of the product. While this mode may seem very convenient to the listeners, they need to be more watchful of what they are served.

Having trained as a sitar player in the Hindustani tradition, what kept you from becoming purely a performer?

What I do at the NCPA is...a very creative engagement starting with curation. It is not necessary to leave one profile for the other. My grooming as a practitioner of classical instrumental music and training in musicology has been extremely helpful in my work as a curator. In fact, I feel that had I remained a performer, I would have restricted myself to the circle of art music only, and missed out on the experience of curating meaningful productions aimed at preserving and promoting myriad music traditions that exist in India.

How are you at the NCPA making classical music more accessible for everyone?

Besides organizing concerts of classical music by upcoming as well as stalwarts, we also hold insightful workshops on different aspects of music making by experts who provide insights in to this difficult art form for the benefit of young practitioners. We also present specially curated guided listening sessions based on the invaluable recordings of the great masters, that we have in our archives.

What are your plans on World Music Day?

To celebrate the World Music day in the most appropriate way, we will be presenting Sufiana songs by Javed Ali on our online platform NCPA@home (on YouTube; register on In.bookmyshow.com). With this presentation, we hope to spread the message of peace, love and hope, especially in these difficult times.