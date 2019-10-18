A disciple’s tribute to Guru Kadri Gopalnath

“He was one of the most recognised musicians, an international star; yet he was so humble and easy to get along with,” says Ramanathan, a prime student of Kadri Gopalnath and son of T.V. Gopalakrishnan. It was to TVG that Kadri turned when he wanted to learn the nuances of Carnatic music. Ramanathan of course, knew Kadri Gopalnath, from a time long before he started learning to play the instrument from him.

A young Gopalnath, who hailed from Mangalore, took a sudden liking for saxophone after seeing the instrument handled by a musician in a concert in Mysore and wished to master the nuances of Carnatic music. He approached the ever helpful T.V. Gopalakrishnan, the much-feted musician, who has helped promote scores of musicians, including the notable among them being the famous K.J. Yesudas.

“Sir would take a room in Swagath hotel or Murali’s Lodge in Mylapore and come to our house to learn from dad,” recalls Ramanathan. Kadri Gopalnath, with TVG’s support, got to perform in Jazz Yatra events of the late 1970s, (which first started in Mumbai and then spread to other cities). A turning point in Gopalnath’s career was perhaps when he got to perform in a Berlin jazz festival, which introduced him to international musicians. His notable peers include John Handy and George Brooks. Ramanathan observes that Kadri gained by their association. He learnt a technique called ‘double tonguing’ — use of both the tip and back portion of the tongue alternately in rapid succession. With double tonguing, Kadri could produce staccato sounds on the instrument and rapid fire kalpanaswaras.

Kadri was a deeply religious person, given to doing elaborate daily pujas. A mix of contrasts, Gopalnath loved to dress flamboyantly and walk around with a royal gait but was a simple person, easy to get along with, observes Ramanathan.

George Brooks recalls his association with Kadri

I was indeed shocked and saddened to learn that Kadriji had passed away. As a saxophonist, he held a special place in my heart. As he was not much older than I am, I was expecting to have more opportunities to perform together. I did have the great pleasure of performing with him several times. The first time was in Chennai with the Vinayakram family and it was a thrilling experience for me. I’ve been performing with Indian artistes for almost 40 years, but this was the first time I could interact with an Indian artist who understood the nuances of my instrument, and we developed a special rapport. Kadriji had a warm and open personality.

He made a point of inviting me to dinner when I was in India and when he was in the U.S., we spent time together discussing plans for future collaborations; exploring which ragas might work well in a duet setting. What was also notable about Kadriji was how deeply respected he was by the members of his troupe and other collaborators. Many artistes at his level consider themselves soloists first, but it was clear to me that performing with a group of equally gifted artistes was of great importance to him. I do hope that his legacy continues, and of course, his music will live on. Kadriji was a one-of-kind musician and human being.