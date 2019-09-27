LABEL: ROCKING RIFFS

T.ill APES

September 28, 6 pm onwards

Secret location, Koramangala

Entry: ₹ 650, via Instamojo.com/RECK

One of the freshest-sounding acts in the city, hip-hop/neo-soul band T.ill Apes comprises founder and multi-instrumentalist Amrith Raghunathan, drummer Sange Wangchuk, keyboardist Philip John, guitarist Soorya Praveen and rapper HanuMankind to pack a delectable punch of grooves. Teaming up with gig series LVNG, the band will make their live debut in an intimate setting, performing their forthcoming single ‘Scissor Salad’. Drummer Sange tells us they’ve been jamming on and off over the last year, writing material that they’re now ready to take live. “Since last month we have been focusing on taking those ideas and bringing them together to prepare the live set, which is turning out to be combination of funk and neo-soul, with hints of jazz, presented in a form of hip-hop.” Joined by Pondicherry-based R&B/hip-hop artist Micah Vidyasagar, the band’s drummer said they were confident of performing a LVNG show since it’s a good match. “For our first gig, we would rather have an experience where we can vibe with the people on a more personal level. Also, this way we can really scope out how people react to our music.”

Bflat Farewell Gigs

September 27 to 29, 8 pm onwards

BFlat, Indiranagar

Entry: ₹ 499, via Bookmyshow and Insider.in

In what has been a tough decision for one of the city’s longest-running live venues, BFlat announced earlier this month that it was closing its doors permanently on October 2, in light of license and operational issues. Going out with a bang after a decade in action, the venue has had an outpouring of support and plenty of nostalgic messages from musicians young and old about their time at the venue. From these, a handful are being hosted for one last run of shows. There’s the psychedelic/bluesy rock of city band Parvaaz, performing on September 27 in the run up to their long anticipated new album. On September 28, classic blues and blues rock is on offer courtesy of a handpicked lineup featuring BFlat co-founder and singer Arati Rao, plus blues regulars such as Sylvester Pradeep, Ananth Menon, Sanjay Chandrakanth and more. Staying true to their first love, contemporary jazz fusion will close the weekend, featuring saxophonist George Brooks, guitar ace Sanjay Divecha, bass veteran Keith Peters with Jeoraj George on drums. Expect jazz standards and contemporary tunes alike.

Polar Lights

September 29, 9 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Entry: Free, cover charge at the door

Dimapur pop rock band Polar Lights have been creating shimmering, slick music from Nagaland since 2013. At the crux of the band are sibling songwriters Mar Jamir, who handles vocal duties and guitarist-producer Temjen Jamir. After many years of flourishing in the North East circuit, the band are finally on their first nationwide tour, with shows in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and of course, Bangalore. Their electronic, anthemic sound is best heard on their latest song ‘Fallout’, released earlier this year. Influenced by everything from progressive rock to metal to hard rock, there will be earworms aplenty delivered through grand scale rock.