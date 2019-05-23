A decade on... AVPM is still popular

This year marks the tenth anniversary of a number of outstanding musicals, from ‘Billy Elliot The Musical’ (Tony Award Winner), ‘Rock of the Ages’, to ‘Shrek The Musical’, and ‘Hair’ (Revived at Broadway). Although, 2019 also marks the tenth year for another memorable musical as well: A Very Potter Musical (AVPM).

AVPM is a musical that sings the parody of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, including their film adaptation. It begins with Harry Potter’s return to Hogwarts, the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and flows through the events within the seven novels in the most charming, bizarre and hilarious ways possible. Scenes of a blossoming friendship between Voldemort and Quirrell, Draco’s unbelievably humourous personality, Albus Dumbledore’s love for ‘Zefron,’ Voldemort’s enviable dance skills; all make this parody, a ride of rumbling laughter for its audience.

It was performed at the University of Michigan in 2009, produced by StarKid Productions and directed by Matt Lang. The version uploaded on YouTube garnered millions of views worldwide, making it a viral sensation when it came out. As of 2019, the production in its entirety has over 100 million views. The songs performed in the musical are as obscure as they are creative; Different As Can Be, The Dragon Song, Granger Danger, Pigfarts and Voldemort is Goin’ Down, just to name a few.

Written by Matt Lang, Nick Lang and Brian Holden, this musical starred Darren Criss (Emmy & Golden Globe winner) as Harry Potter (also the lyricist and composer), Joey Richter as Ron Weasley, Bonnie Grusen as Hermione Granger, Lauren Lopez as Draco Malfoy. Brain Rosenthal as Quirinus Quirrell and Joe Walker as Lord Voldemort.

StarKid productions went on to create sequels, such as ‘A Very Potter Sequel’ (2010) and ‘A Very Potter Senior Year’ (2012). Another viral sensation revolving around the Hogwarts universe is the Potter Puppet Pals: The Mysterious Ticking Noise, with over 185 million views since 2007. The success of this musical stands testament to the longevity of the Harry Potter series and also to the fact that expression through performing arts varies through multiple creative currents, nevertheless remaining engaging and unique in their own way.