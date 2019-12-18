A decade in music in Bengaluru

In the country’s constantly evolving independent, alternative and non-commercial music landscape, there’s been a sea change in the last decade. Slowly and steadily, we’ve seen stars being made but at the same time, Bengaluru’s live music reputation stands damaged and vulnerably perched, due to license issues and a lack of clarity for the many parties involved.

As we head into 2020, we recap — the hits and the misses, the deliberations and the champions.

Standout releases

In addition to exceptional releases from Swarathma in the past decade, some of the best, must-hear releases to come out of the city include Thermal and a Quarter’s 3 Wheels 9 Lives, Gauley Bhai’s JORO, Kannur-bred metallers The Down Troddence’s How Are You? We Are Fine, Thank You plus The Bicycle Days’ Calamitunes and Parvaaz’s Behosh EP. As far as regular hitmakers go, look no further than the likes of rappers such as Brodha V, All.Ok and Smokey the Ghost.

Festival fever

Music festivals have come and gone in the city, including Bacardi NH7 Weekender’s early run between 2012 and 2015. While the state has previously hosted outdoor festivals such as Big Mushroom Cloud, Storm, Fireflies and GoMAD, some editions ended due to an unsustainable model. Marching into 2020, the city can still boast of festivals such as Bangalore Open Air and Echoes of Earth, plus the new global entrant DGTL coming to the city in January.

Global heavy-hitters

Although a lot has changed from the start of the decade to now — one being that Palace Grounds would host top international artists regularly. The list runs from metal bands such as Metallica, Slayer, Lamb of God, Gojira, and Megadeth to jazz greats like John McLaughlin and blues powerhouse voice Beth Hart as well as Bryan Adams. Even Guns ’n’ Roses sans Slash performed at Bharatiya City.

Venue woes

Musicians in the city saw support from the likes of bFLAT, The Humming Tree, CounterCulture, Primal, Take 5, Blue Frog and Opus. But ultimately, only Opus remains operational at the moment, alongside the recently established Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined. It’s become clear in the tug of war between resident associations, venues, law enforcement and governing bodies that musicians stand to lose the most.

Homegrown champions

Bred in Mysuru and boasting a nationwide following, folk-rock band Swarathma has put multilingual, socially conscious and feel-good music at the front. Champions of the indie route, the band released their debut album in 2009 but have made the most of the last decade, touring the globe with original music and adding two more albums along the way. Weathering a few line-up changes, the band’s remains ever-relevant even on their latest record, Raah e Fakira.

An incubating force for fusion

Across the decade, we have followed the growth and widespread fame received by fusion rock bands in the city. Adding a breath of fresh air to India’s traditional music history, bands such as Agam, Lagori, Peepal Tree and Pineapple Express have all, in some way, built their repertoire by reimagining Hindustani and Carnatic music, perhaps finding a sure shot way of building an audience.

Left-field electronic

Right from downtempo, trip-hop duo Sulk Station to music producer and DJ Masta Justy, the city has produced solid electronica acts who aren’t afraid to experiment. Sulk Station’s producer Rahul Giri started Consolidate as a record label in 2016 that’s provided a home to rising producers ranging from Disco Puppet to Oceantied, Aerate Sound and Pardafash.

Funding the arts

If there is a silver lining in the city’s music community, it is that support has always been at hand. The Toto Funds the Arts Music Award has been instated since 2005, but continually provides monetary prizes and recognition to artistes in Bengaluru and India. For 2020, they’ve already drawn up a shortlist of 20 artistes from around the country, keeping the support alive.