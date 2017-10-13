A concert to remember!

The Delhi based Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts organized a series of Carnatic music concerts recently to mark the concluding of the year long birth centenary celebrations of the renowned Carnatic vocalist late M.S. Subbulakshmi. In all, three concerts — two vocal and one instrumental — were organized at the C.V. Mess auditorium of the Centre.

Chennai-based Ramakrishna Murthy who sang on the last day of the festival regaled the music lovers with his musical talents. Singing for about two and a half hour, Murthy structured his concert well and remained focused throughout the concert in providing a wholesome musical treat to the music lovers.

Murthy started his concert, as expected, with a varnam, which was “Eranapai” in the raga Todi and set to Adi taal. In a neat presentation of this varnam he had clearly set the stage for a delightful and rewarding experience of a musical evening. He embarked to take up Tyagaraja’s composition “Devadi Deva Sadasiva”, in the raga Sindhuramakriya (a Janya of the 15th mela Mayamalavagowla). His creative talents came to fore through the detailed kalpanaswaras that he presented towards the end. This song is not frequently heard in concert circles in Delhi and Murthy’s handling of this composition along with the kalpanaswaras had a telling impact on the audience.

Detailed presentation

Murthy quickly went on to present a song in a detailed presentation. It was again a Tyagaraja composition. The song was “Rama Nannu Brovara” in the raga Harikhambhoji (28th mela). In a detailed raga alapana, he brought out the features of the raga in a delightful manner. This coupled with the creatively crafted kalpanaswaras towards the end of this song, brought to fore the depth of his manodharma talents. The other item that Murthy presented in a detailed manner was the popular composition of Muthuswami Dikshitar “Meenakshi Memudam Dehi” in the raga Poorvikalyani. In his scintillating alapana of this raga (though streched slightly), he brought out the nuances of this raga to the fore. His foray in the lower register too was a noteworthy feature. Besides, the neraval of the phrase “Vina Gana Dasa Gamaka Kriye” and subsequent kalpanaswaras flowed with rich creativity. Murthy’s concluding session too was lively, in which he included popular “Rangapura Vihara” and “Vishnava Janato”.

Murthy was ably assisted by Charumathi Raghuraman (violin), K.V. Prasad (mridangam) and Vazhappally Krishnakumar (ghatam). The violinist followed the vocalist closely on her instrument and played delightful sketches of the ragas Harikhambhoji and Poorvikalyani, besides some befitting takes of kalpanaswaras. The seasoned and a long time associate of late M.S. Subbulakshmi (accompanied her for a long time) Prasad along with the other percussion artiste Krishnakumar, provided an enchanting rhythmic support in the concert. Besides, the duo played a fine and riveting tani avartanam (percussion solo) in Adi taal. Surely, the concert will remain etched in the memories of the music lovers of the Capital for a long time.