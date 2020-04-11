A chance to virtually jam with Brian May

If you have always nurtured a secret or (not so secret) wish to jam with Brian May, co-founder and lead guitarist of legendary rock band Queen, here is your chance.

Brian, who has been actively posting on Instagram (brianmayforreal), has been performing #microconcerts where he lays down the guitar track for some of Queen’s biggest hits such as ‘We Are the Champions’, and ‘Love of My Life’ as well as the guitar solo in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. He has also performed other songs such as The Beatles’ ‘You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away’ and ‘Get Back’ with vocals by Gary Barlow formerly of Take That. All while also talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation people are in, and providing words of advice.

He issued the challenge to jam with him while playing the Queen track ‘Hammer to Fall’. Just play the instrument of your choice along with Brian, be it drums or guitar or even sing, and post the video with #jamwithbri on social media.