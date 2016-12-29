With practised ease

In her morning concert, Subhashini Parthasarathy demonstrated her prowess in every segment through an authentic display of patantharam. The opening varnam in Vasantha set the tone and mood for the concert. Mysore Sadasiva Rao’s ‘Sakethanagara Natha’ in Harikhambodi, Rupaka tala had sumptuous niraval and swaras at ‘Rajitha Amarapala.’ Subhashini’s Latangi alapana had an old-world charm as was Papanasam Sivan’s kriti, ‘Pirava Varam Tharum.’ The laya-sharp kalpanaswaras drew a round of applause.

Dikshitar’s compositions reveal an inseparable bond between the raga and the lyrics. His choice of Dwijavanti for ‘Chethasri Balakrishnam’ set to Rupaka tala is divine. Rendered in a slow tempo by Subhashini, it led one to adore child Krishna.

After a sharp rendering of ‘Ninnade Vela’ (Kannada) of Tyagaraja, she took up a detailed elucidation of Thodi. Her brilliant phrasings enabled discerning listeners to experience a wholesome Thodi . On the violin, L. Ramakrishnan lived up to the task. Subhashini handled Tyagaraja’s ‘Dachukovalena’ in Jampa tala in all its majesticity with the niraval and swaras at ‘Soumitri Tyagarajuni.’

J. Vaidyanathan (mridangam) along with Trivandrum D. Rajagopal (ganjira) offered an enjoyable thani. The ganjira’s gumukkis enriched the proceedings.

Subhashini rendered two javalis of Dharmapuri Subbarayar, one in Ananda Bhairavi (‘Alavaani Namma’) and the other in Khamas (‘Naarimani’). Ghanam Krishna Iyer’s Tamil padam, ‘Thanakke Thane’ in Sankarabaranam set to misra chapu was a graceful rendition. After a ragamalika virutham, she sang Narayana Tirtha’s ‘Kshemam Kuru Gopala’ a tarangam in Hamir Kalyani and wound up her concert with a Thiruppugazh (Thullumatha).

HR