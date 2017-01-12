With bhakti as the vehicle

Songs usually reflect the concerns of the period in which they are written. Interestingly, in India, the overarching theme through the centuries and in all languages, has been bhakti, and this was brought out in Dr. Rama Kausalya’s lec-dem. But this does not mean there was a monochromatic scheme, for bhakti has many flavours and a myriad ways of expression, as Kausalya’s lecture showed. Instead of presenting facts in chronological order, she adopted a back and forth method, which suited the theme.

The Sangam work Paripaadal is the inspiration for almost all of later bhakti verses. ‘Theeyinull Theral Nee’ from Paripaadal talks of Vishnu’s omnipresence, and was the inspiration for similar verses in later literature.

Compositions of the Trinity, like ‘Jagadanandakaraka’ (Tyagaraja), ‘Matangi Sri Rajarajeswari’ (Dikshitar) and ‘Sankari Sankuru’ (Syama Sastri) are like Namavalis, calling out to a deity through various names. There are songs that are cries for help, like ‘Palinchu Kamakshi.’ The requests are never for ephemeral joys, but for moksha. There are some verses where the request is for life on earth, because how else can one see the arched eyebrows and the red lips of Nataraja or the lotus like eyes of Ranganatha who resembles a huge green mountain?

Tiruppavai and Thiruvempavai are songs with a purpose - in the former, the girls of Aypadi want to wed Lord Krishna; in Thiruvempavai, the girls observing ‘nonbu’ want to wed devotees of Lord Siva.

There are songs, where questions are asked, the answers being self- evident. Is wealth (nidhi) better than the worship of Rama, asks Tyagaraja.

Suddhananda Bharati dares the atheist in his ‘Illaiyenbaan Yaarada.’ Papanasam Sivan adopts a less hectoring tone, in his ‘Nambi Kettavar,’ where he affirms his belief in God. Periyazhwar was the forerunner when it came to expressing filial love for God. Sripadaraya’s ‘Baaro Namma Managae’ is also an adoration of Krishna as a child.

Bharatidasan, the revolutionary poet, has no patience with pranks. “Go to school,” he urges the girl child.

Sangam literature has romantic verses, but by the time we get to the Nayanmars, we find the sublimation of romance into bhakti, and so we have a verse where a girl forgets even her name, because of her love for Lord Siva. However, crude expressions of sringara came into vogue centuries later, only to lose popularity with Independence.

Silappadikaram abounds in songs that describe the marvels of Nature. Tyagaraja and Dikshitar have sung of the divinity of rivers. Vedanayagam Pillai’s songs bring out the difficulties he faced as a District Munsiff. He says he is tired of the perjury and the quarrels he is witness to. With such a ruckus going on, where is the time for worship, he asks wearily.

Kausalya said she was giving the audience just a glimpse into the variety of compositions, making one wonder what an in-depth analysis will throw up. Madhuvanti Badri’s rendering of more than 30 songs, added to the appeal of the rich presentation.