Versatility is key

It would be unusual to find a person who has not danced to the beats of Neha Kakkar’s songs. With mesmerising music and thumping beats, her funky songs like “Kar Gayi Chull” and “Kala Chashma”, inspire exhilaration and euphoria.

Her fans will get to see her as a judge along with Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali in “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6”, which will audition for young singers in Delhi on January 7.

Excerpts :

How does it feel to judge a show?

It feels great. I am immensely excited to be a judge. The first thought that occurred to me was that I am too young for it. But, cute kids are irresistible. Being in the company of Himesh Reshammiya, who is a great composer and has a captivating energy wherever he is, will be great. I really look up to him as a judge. Javed’s expertise and acumen in music will give the show a different aspect.

What would be your judging criteria?

In order to impress me, you have to be a versatile singer and be able to sing all kinds of songs. It's difficult to teach kids to be versatile, but, I'll do my best. You also need to be a performer. I am not just a singer on stage. People look at my expressions and gestures and the way I move on stage. If I am entertained by what I sing, it will entertain those around me. Nowadays, kids are much more dramatic than adults and possess a lot of potential to entertain. I look forward to a combination of versatility and the ability to perform.

It will be very difficult for me to reject kids since I am emotional person. You'll see me shedding tears a lot of times on the show. (Laughs) Rejecting kids will break my heart. But, I'll ensure that rejection is taken in good stride and doesn’t break their hearts. I have been in the same spot and know what it feels to be rejected. I think more than winning, losing something makes you a better person.

There is marked shift in representing cultures of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab in films. What do you think?Also what changes do see in the music scene in the country?

I wouldn't really call it a shift, but rather a phase. It's just that people like this move and appreciate the works accordingly. They are loving the ethos of these areas. We just create whatever people demand.

These days we have a lot of single releases. The last time this happened with such intensity was in the ‘90s. Also, the reality shows are becoming much better. I see the contestants more comfortable and confident unlike the time when I was a contestant. Mashups are also taking over and people seem to be enjoying them. I like listening to them as well. It's innovative to have multiple numbers within the same song. A lot of people say that today's music has lost the original shine and that it represents cultural decadence. But, I believe it's part of an evolutionary process and as artists, we give people what they demand.

What kind of songs you like and who are your favourite singers? Also which actress would like to sing for?

It depends on my mood. I love to dance a lot. Even if you play “Hamma Hamma” late in the night, I’ll start dancing. But, I am more of a listener. I like listening to other singers more. I have Arijit Singh on my playlist. I also love listening to my siblings Sonu and Tony. If you ask my favourite, it is Arijit. Like, there have been singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi and Lata who have defined music and left their legacies, I believe he fits in the same league. I also like Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan.

My favourite is Alia Bhatt, therefore she'd be the first one. Then, I want to sing more for Deepika Padukone. I have sung just one song for her which is “Second Hand Jawani” from “Cocktail”. And it's my dream to sing for Madhuri Dixit, but I guess I am too young for her. (laughs)

Your plans for 2017.

I am doing the female version of “Naina”, a song sung by Arijit Singh in “Dangal”. It will be out in the second week of January. Also I am doing a song for Alia Bhatt, because I really love her.