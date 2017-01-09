Tribute to an idol

The Mumbai edition of the Global Citizen Festival in November 2016, headlined by British band Coldplay and rapper Jay Z, also had a performance by A.R. Rahman.

The composer-singer- songwriter’s band included stars like Ranjit Barot and Mohini Dey, but got only around 15 minutes for their set, in which they played only two songs. There was the evergreen ‘Dil Se Re…’ and a little song called ‘Humma Humma’.

As soon as they heard the starting chords of the latter, the audience predictably erupted, “Ek ho gaye hum aur tum…”. Rahman, though, took the crowd by surprise, instead singing: “Antha arabik kadaloaram…” The Mumbai attendees, largely Hindi- or English-speaking, did not understand a word of the Tamil lyrics. But that didn’t stop them from grooving along. That is the beauty of the song: it released more than 20 years ago, but still hasn’t become old.

Almost a month later, Rahman fans were waiting for the music of OK Jaanu, the upcoming Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani. The first song released, though, was a remake of the above-mentioned song, remixed and rearranged by a Rahman fan himself: Tanishk Bagchi. Fans and so-called purists dismissed the remix almost instantly. “If I would have been in their place, I would have said the same things: ‘Why did you spoil the track?’, ‘Why don’t you do a new track?’” says Bagchi. “But the question is: can anybody do a new track like ‘Humma Humma’? It’s impossible.”

Reinventing genius

Bagchi confesses that he was sceptical of taking up the challenge to recreate the iconic song.

It’s a track he has loved his whole life: “I have been performing, singing this song since childhood. And being from Bengal, we are die-hard fans of Rahman Sir.” (He never once speaks of Rahman without the ‘Sir’ throughout the interview.)

Bagchi debuted as a solo composer only last year, with a track in Kapoor & Sons. His previous songs were as one half of the Tanishk-Vayu composer duo. But the challenge was to remix a song, which he has never done before.

So why did he do it then? “I took up the challenge because being a part of Rahman Sir’s song in any way is a big thing for a musician like me. Fortunately, he liked what we did. When Rahman Sir approved the track, half [of my] achievement was done.”

This track, titled ‘The Humma Song’, is an outcome of a trend that is sweeping Bollywood music, to redo old songs. Why? “Because of the lack of soul and melody in today’s dance songs.”

“Rahman Sir’s song, even a dance number, is more about the tune. You can sing it as well as dance to it. Our purpose [of recreating ‘Humma Humma’] was to bring the tune back.”

The missing factor

Initially, Bagchi thought it was foolish to rehash an old tune. After all, we’ve already heard it before. “Then I thought, why not take the melody and do something of our own, like a collaboration?” He says that if the song’s done well, working on older melodies will help young composers learn a thing or two about traditional music production.

The young composer is critical of over-dependence on technology for programming and arranging which, he believes, is one of the reasons why songs these days have a very short shelf life. “Authentic melodies, like that of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sandesh Shandilya [he mentions ‘Sooraj Hua Maddham’] will always stay.”

Asked why Bollywood music lacks soul, Bagchi blames the deteriorating patience and attention levels of audiences. “You need time for a song to completely realise,” he says. Citing the example of ‘Chalte Chalte’ from Pakeezah (1972), Bagchi explains that older melodies had their own thehraav (calmness). It’s the same reason why there are shorter songs now, made directly for a three-minute YouTube video or a radio slot.

We return to ‘The Humma Song’, talking about its treatment and conspicuous lack of a bassline. Bagchi explains that it’s due to — musical jargon alert — a low A28 amplifier, which substitutes the bassline. “We wanted to make it sound clean and minimalistic.” It is this kind of arrangement that he likes in his music, in which you can easily recognise what’s playing in the background, what he calls a “chilled out” space.

‘The Humma Song’ is a replacement for the ‘Parandhu Sella Vaa’ track from the original O Kadhal Kanmani, which was also performed by Shasha Tirupathy.

The track features another Bollywood trend: a rap by Badshah. Bagchi defends this: “Maybe people are taking him for granted, [saying] that this is just another rap. He has done good experimenting with the rap part.”

Back to the beginning

So far, Bagchi has worked only on multi-composer soundtracks. He has previously shared album credit with Krsna on Tanu Weds Manu Returns, in which he and Vayu composed the hit ‘Banno Tera Swagger’. He now shares an album credit with his idol, A.R. Rahman. We ask if he had ever gotten a chance to interact with rahman before working on the song. “I had a lot of chances to meet him,” he says, “but I wanted to prove myself before meeting him. I had no presentable work then.”

As we end our conversation, I ask him the toughest question: to name his favourite A.R. Rahman album.

Bagchi takes no time to think. It’s Thiruda Thiruda (1993). He remembers that when his father — a musician himself and an inspiration for Bagchi — was working with Ravishankar and brought a cassette of the album home. The young Bagchi was unable to grasp what he was listening to.

“It [had] the Blues and a lots of funk. It was something in the Michael Jackson space, yet so Indian and classical.” Everything, says joyfuly, started from there.