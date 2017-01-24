Thrice the fun

What’s better than one band of your favourite artistes playing? Three of them! And that is exactly what is happening at the Radio City Freedom Concert at The Humming Tree, Indiranagar, on January 25 from 7 p.m. onwards.

On its fourth season, the Radio City Freedom Awards is a platform that recognises independent music and artistes. This year, the awards don the theme ‘Sounds of the Soil’ with gigs across the country culminating in a grand award night. The first gig at The Humming Tree will feature popular Indie bands Aathma from Bengaluru, Kurangan from Chennai and Saby Singh from Kashmir.

Playing for the first time in Bengaluru, Chennai band Kurugan is all set to make new fans in the music capital. Frontman Kaber Vasuki says: “We are looking forward to feel the awesome vibe of the Bengaluru crowd. We’re playing all our popular songs and testing out new material. The band is very different, in the sense, that we’ve only done our own songs and not covers. And a lot of our songs have a socio-political context, not to say, we’re a serious band. We’re not,” he laughs and adds: “Musically, we’re a very eclectic band playing hard rock to reggae and pop.”

He adds that they’re happy to be part of a series that supports independent artistes. Saby is equally kicked about his performance. “I’m going to make it a very intimate singer-songwriter session. It is an all original set. My music is open to interpretation. Whatever connection my audience makes, I’m happy with it.” This is the biggest promotion for independent music and I’m really thrilled to be part of it, says Saby.

Sidharth from Aathma says it is always fun to play on home turf. “It is definitely one of the most happening awards in the music scene. I’m sure there will be a sizable crowd given the occasion.” On their music, he says: “We’re primarily a Bollywood and Kollywood cover band, although we label ourselves as an indie rock band. We have originals but we love revamping the classics. Our set list comprises six languages and all kinds of music. So put on your dancing shoes and head over here tonight!”

Visit www.planetradiocity.com/rcfa for more details.