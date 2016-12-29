The calm after the storm

The dense canopy under which many artistic ideas were born is gone. You no longer hear the rustling of the leaves in the breeze; what you hear is the loud cawing of restless crows that have lost their nests. Sharp rays of the sun invade the meditative setting of the stone-walled Mandala, whose roof developed a gaping hole while the Chandramandapa, the recessed performance arena, has been left open to the sky. Designed like a Kalari pit by the vernacular architecture expert, Benny Kurikose, the Mandapa’s beautiful tiled sloping roof was blown away in the recent cyclone. So what remains in this creative haven, established by the trailblazing dancer-choreographer Chandralekha, is the spirit to move on and the faith that only art can heal.

Her admirers and art lovers know it well. So they took on the role of volunteers, cleared the debris to restore the pristine aura of Spaces. On Christmas morning as the sublime strings of Jayanthi Kumaresh’s veena and the evocative keys of Anil Srinivasan’s piano filled the air you experienced what this once-green patch means to people. The two artists came together for ‘Awakening’, the first performance at the restored Mandala after the devastating Vardah. Organised by Arangham Trust, as the soothing strains of Ahir Bhairav swept across the beach-facing Spaces, the dawn seemed to bring with it a new hope.

Anita Ratnam, founder of Arangham Trust, spoke about seeing several of Chandralekha’s experimental works take shape here.

“She held us in awe and we continue to draw strength from her artistic convictions. So it was important that we come together to save this dream child of hers and make it resound with music again.”

A ragam tanam kriti elaboration in Kapi (‘Inta Sowkhya’) with Jayanthi and Anil in perfect sync and supported wonderfully by B.S. Purushottam on the ganjira and Pramath Kiran on the tabla reiterated Chandralekha’s efforts to keep pushing the boundaries till art became a bridge between the personal and the universal.

As the music progressed with ‘Sujana Jeevana’ in Khamas, a Desh tillana and a Yamunakalyani composition, uninhibited improvisation and impassioned dialogue among the artists dispelled the myth about the restrictive nature of classical arts that formed the core of Chandralekha’s contemporary expressions.

And as Sadanand Menon, a long-time associate of Chandralekha and the managing trustee of Spaces, summed up, “Along with creation, there is destruction, and then re-creation,” memories of the distressful storm seemed to fade in the joyous exchanges among the instrumentalists. It put back energy into the space that signifies independent thinking.

To celebrate the woman who championed it, Spaces is observing Chandralekha’s 10th death anniversary with a series of special performances. It began with T.M. Krishna’s concert on Dec 28. The next day Shaji John and Tishani Doshi performed ‘Sharira,’ Chandralekha’s last choreographic work, with live music by Dhrupad exponents Gundecha Brothers, who have been associated with it since its conception in 2001.

Today (Dec 30), a short extract from Chandralekha’s 1991 production ‘Sri’ will be presented. According to Menon, “It is by far her most feminist work. It’s a major departure from her earlier productions and a landmark among the new dance choreographies in India.” Dancers in the original — Padmini Chettur, Meera Krishnamurthy and Krishna Devanandan have trained a group of young dancers to present the piece.

Events like these maps the creative expanse of Spaces and the need to promote unfettered expressions.