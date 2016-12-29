Talent belied his age

Twelve-year-old violinist Rishabh Ranganathan handled every aspect of music with maturity.

Commencing with the lilting Nattaikurinji pada varnam, he went on to offer a brief sketch of Hamsadhwani. Saint Tyagaraja’s ‘Raghunayaka’ came across well. The fast-paced swaras at pallavi are worth special mention. In handling Rasikapriya, Rishabh, a disciple of Akkela Mallikarjuna Sharma and now also learning from Parur Ananthakrishnan, showcased the Parur bani. ‘Arul Seyya Vendum Ayya’ of Koteeswara Iyer was the chosen kriti. In Lathangi, he played ‘Marivere’ of Patnam Subramanya Iyer, set to khanda chapu talam.

After two Melakarta ragas, he took up Madhyamavathi. The first couple of notes in the alapana brought out the raga eloquently. After a short and sweet tanam, he played Syama Sastri’s ‘Palinchu Kamakshi’ in an ideal kalapramanam. Swaras at ‘Kanthamaku’ displayed his grip over laya.

After a neat presentation of Tyagaraja’s ‘Evaritho’ in Manavathi, he went on to present the popular Shanmukhapriya piece ‘Marivere Dikkevarayya’ after an extensive alapana with niraval and swaras at ‘Sannuthangasri,’ which had tisra nadai phrases as well. Janakan Nirmalan (mridangam) and Sai Subramanian (morsing) presented a crisp, short thani.

Thereafter Rishabh played a rare kriti ‘Sikhivahana’ by Harikesanallur Muthiah Bhagavatar in a rare raga, in Hamsadeepikam. This raga was created by Bhagavatar as a janya of Gowrimanohari and perhaps this is the only kriti in this raga. He wound up his concert with Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Nan oru Vilayattu Bommaiya’ (Navarasakannada). The Kapi thillana in tisra nadai and the evergreen ‘Maithreem Bhajatha’ . Rishabh lives in Chicago and learns mostly through Skype.

H. Ramakrishnan