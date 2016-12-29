Stamp of GNB style

The The Music Academy auditorium rang with the the rich and vibrant voice of Trichur V. Ramachandran, to the able accompaniment of M.A. Krishnaswamy’s violin, R. Ramesh’s mridangam and Pudukkottai N Ramachandran’s ghatam. The culture of the older times of Ramachandran’s guru, GNB, dominated the ambience.

A profusion of brigas and sangatis, ragalakshanas and layasancharas caught the attention, as the audience swiftly walked back in time. Kalpanaswaras bounced merrily, off the voice, the string, drum and pot.

‘Swaminatha Paripalaya’ heard many times before from GNB and Ramachandran, still held the interest of the audience as it sprang forth at aesthetic pace with tasteful touches of the GNB school.

His alapana of raga Gamanasrama (53rd melakarta, parent raga Purvikalyani), adequately supplemented the kriti ‘Srichakra’ of Muthuswamy Dikshitar. Ramaswamy Sivan’s delightful creation in raga Bilahari, ‘Malmaruganai’, prefaced by a short alapana evoked Murugan's peacock strutting around. The composer has injected a lot of sancharas, in imitation of the peacock’s movements. Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s ‘Neelotpala’ in Ritigowla made a short appearance after this.

In the Kalyani alapana one saw the beauty of GNB’s style . No greater homage could have been offered to his haloed memory than this portrait.

Ramachandran delved deep into the raga, for all of ten minutes, taking the rasikas along with him. ‘Enduko’ Tygaraja's kriti in Adi tala was treated elaborately with sancharas and sangatis. Krishnaswamy’s brigas on the violin brought out the full potential of the instrument. Niraval persisting in the region of the upper shadja ('Tyagaraja Hrdaya Sadamu...’) may have been taxing on the vocal chord but the singer felt it was worth taking up. The pallavi was an unostentatious presentation of an aesthetically conceived essay in Khandajati Triputa tala. It took off at the second beat of the little finger, to the sahitya, ‘Syama Sundara Madana Mohana, Brindavana Bihara’, with the conventional presentation in two kalams, followed by swaras in the ragas Mohanam, Sama and Malavi. Then in the tani avartanam both the mridangam and ghatam artists displayed their prowess at evolving pleasant sound patterns with crisp and discreet sollus.

Throughout the concert their musical contribution was in line with the vocalist’s, to a substantial degree.

The concert was brought to a close with ‘Chindai Arindu Vaadi’ and a soulful virutham in praise of Lord Rama.

