Spotlight on the Bard’s kritis

V.K. Manimaran is known for presenting a well-planned concert and a wide repertoire of kritis. He had perhaps, consciously let Tyagaraja dominate the proceedings at this performance.

His Kharaharapriya alapana was exhaustive. The emphasis on gamakas lent it an edge. On the violin, Nagai Sriram too presented a creative exposition. The Saint’s ‘Pakkala Nilabadi’ in Misra Chapu was sung with fervour. There were several phrases of melodic improvisation in the extensive niraval at ‘Tanuvuche Vandana.’ The swaras at three aksharas after Samam had many combinations.

Poongulam Subramaniam (mridangam) and N. Guruprasad (ghatam) came up with a sprightly thani.

‘Ninnunera Namminanura’ in Rupaka tala was another kriti of the Saint which received a detailed treatment from Manimaran. In the Pantuvarali alapana, manodharma was allowed to run free and naturally it turned out to be exceptional. Again, Nagai Sriram’s violin was elegant and tidy. The niraval and swaras at ‘Vedasastra’ were rich in imagination and craftsmanship.

Yet another kriti of the bard of Tiruvayaru was ‘Ramabhirama’ in Dhanyasi (Adi).

Manimaran commenced his recital with the Saveri varnam ‘Sarasuda’, followed by ‘Varana Mukha Vaa’ (Hamsadhwani, Rupaka) of Koteeswara Iyer. The latter had a sumptuous spread of swaras and the concluding korvai was musical. In Syama Sastri’s ‘Himachala Thanaya’ in Ananda Bhairavi (Adi) there was clarity of sahitya and bhava.

Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Arumugha Adimaiyai’ in Suddha Saveri (Adi) brought out the devotional element in full. Mayuram Viswanatha Sastri’s ‘Karthikeyanai Kannara Kanavendume’ (Kapi – Rupakam), Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Ramanai Bhajithal’ (Maund) and Sri Andal’s ‘Karpuram Narumo’ capped a fascinating morning.