Should raise the bar

If you are a young performer and can attract crowd already, you have arrived. Aswath is clearly a bright hope on the horizon. The transition from ‘promising talent’ to a ‘junior performer’ is however a tricky challenge as the basis of judgment changes subtly from form to substance. Aswath needs to be conscious of that.

His concert for this sabha was a vintage tour. ‘Vanajakshi’ (ata) varnam, ‘Samaja Varda’ (Suddhasaveri, Tyagaraja) and ‘Smarane Sukhamu’ (Janaranjani, Tyagaraja) are straight out of a 1960s concert and his former guru KVN would have been mightily pleased. Janaranjani ragam was pleasing and full of character. Niraval at ‘Ramanama Sravanamu Valla’ had aesthetics and laya in good measure. ‘Dikku Verillai’ in Varali could have been elaborated as the raga was perfect for the mood. In the kriti and swara renditions up to this point, Aswath seemed to have got confused aggression and pugnacity for positive energy. Such aggression often comes at the cost of bhavam.

The two ends of the speed track were visited with ‘Tyagaraja Yogavaibhavam’ (Ananda bhairavi) and ‘Nenarunchi Nanu’ (Malavi) but the concert was at a crossroads before the Bhairavi raga alapana steadied it. Ashwath’s musical mind permeated the alapana phrases, with poignancy and precision, underlying his strong tutelage. ‘Koluvaiyunnade’ is a kriti of choice for those seeking a vibrant kalapramana formula and it seemed to be Aswath’s predilection. Swarams at ‘manasu’ took the place of the customary niraval and robbed what could have been a grand finish. While Raghul was at his elegant best on the violin, especially in Janaranjani and Bhairavi, Delhi Sairam pushed the pendulum of frenzy a bit far. S. Krishna on the ghatam was adequate.