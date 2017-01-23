Revisiting a bygone era

Think of the songs of yesteryears and a train of memories will go back to the black and white era.

The recently-held concert titled ‘Mortal Men Immortal Music’ was a trip down memory lane.

The concert was raising money for child welfare. Organised by the Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness, the event was hosted and directed by MAAM Entertainment, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall.

The event commemorated composers such as Hemant Kumar and S.D Burman and singers including Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey and Geetha Dutt.

The compositions were contemporised by modern singers such as Anil Bajpai, Shurjo Bhattacharya, Surojit Guha, Sinchan Dixit and Samanvitha Sharma.

Sharing his experience about the event, Surojit says, “To be associated with an organisation such as CMCA is close to my heart.

I think children need to be supported and nurtured. Their value systems are strong.

Taking such an initiative for a social cause and carrying such responsibility is very important.”

Playback singer Anil Bajpai brought the magic of Mohammed Rafi by rendering the famous ‘Chaudhvin ka Chand’ and ‘Tum jo mil gaye’. Sinchan Dixit took over ‘Jata Kahan hai Deewane’ while Samanvitha Sharma mesmerised with her rendition of ‘Waqt ne kiya.’

Surojit Guha, wearing a spotless white dhoti, crisp white shirt and a shawl, made the timeless tunes of Hemant Kumar come alive.

Listening to ‘Raat ke Humsafar’ and ‘Ye nayan darre darre’ back to back made the audience realise how beautiful life, compositions and lyrics are. Shurjo Bhattacharya’s lively rendition of ‘Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen’ originally sung by Manna Dey in Waqt got the audience on their feet. Srinivas Achar who arranges music in Kannada films and his team recreated the original scores.