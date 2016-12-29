Mixing things up

If you get on YouTube and check out what Dorian Concept aka Oliver Thomas Johnson’s most famous work is, it is not any particular song. Oliver has wowed many just by the fact that he can take his MicroKORG synthesizer and turn around a masterpiece of an electronic jam, slamming keys, twisting knobs and making it look like just another practice session for himself. Oliver says he’ll never get bored for the microKORG, despite any limitations it may have. “I spent my whole life in Vienna and if I can’t get bored of one of the most boring cities in the world, then nothing else can bore me,” he says with a laugh.

Dorian Concept performed at the Magnetic Fields Festival in Rajasthan earlier this month, followed by a set at the Humming Tree in Bengaluru on December 16. And although the producer was here in 2011 for an interactive session, this was his first time in India as a performer. He says, “I was in Mumbai once five years ago for an Red Bull Music Academy Bass Camp for three days, but it felt like just half a visit, because it was me going back and forth between the venue and the hotel. With this being my first official stay here, it’s been great. I really went into this trip without any expectations.”

In terms of the festivals he’s trotted to around the globe, Magnetic Fields is definitely a different vibe – and he’s not just talking about being out in a desert state, in a heritage hotel that’s the Alsisar Mahal.

He says, “It’s interesting to see a young festival be courageous about things – basically, you want to play the festival that tries something else instead of the one that seems like it’s copying whatever is on in Europe.”

Performing alongside the likes of top names in electronic music’s cutting edge, including Floating Points, Sarathy Korwar, Daisuke Tanabe, Oliver likes the multi-national side of the festival, but also the “coherence in sound”. He adds, “I think there’s more of a hunger here. Maybe the festival sees it as a responsibility to mix things up to show that we have catching up to do.”

Since his last time in India, he’s also had the chance to look into the country’s rising and established electronica talent.

Oliver talks of meeting Delhi producer Dualist Inquiry as well as being impressed by the works of Red Bull Music Academy’s Indian alumni, such as Bengaluru producers Oceantied and The Sine Painter.

“I also made new beautiful discoveries like Sandunes. On the other hand, it still feels like I’ve just scratched the surface. It’s becoming more of a scene now, from what I’ve heard. It’s nice to see that there’s something bubbling and building here. Definitely want to keep my eyes and ears peeled.”

Following his India shows, there’s an equally busy year ahead in 2017 for Dorian Concept. That includes collaborations and his own work. He says, “In January or February, I’ll have my next 12-inch release on Ninja Tune. I’ll also hopefully be able to finish my next album.”