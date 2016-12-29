Believe in the music

When they found their calling

Lost stories

Lost Stories shot to fame when their cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ with Armaan Malik crossed half a million views on YouTube. But these home-grown DJ heroes have other claims to fame. If they were ranked 52 among the Top 100 DJs in polls conducted by a magazine in 2016, it’s not without reason.

The Indian DJ duo, Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi have grown as Lost Stories to be India’s top Electronic Dance Music producers/DJs with five number one records on iTunes India. Best known for their extensive use of Indian elements with quality dance music, they made musical waves with their official remixes for Alan Walker’s ‘Faded’ and One Republic’s ‘Wherever I Go’. Their remix of the Afrojack track, ‘The Spark’ also won them instant recognition, so much so that the remixed version has been permitted to have its own music video.

Their performances at mega music festivals like Tomorrowland, Mysteryland, Mareonustrum, Sunburn, Supersonic and others across the world notwithstanding, Prayag claims, , “We are two Gujju boys from Mumbai with a dream to make it big in the music industry.”

He adds, “We have never thought about the charts while making music. We are fortunate to have most of our singles climb to number 1 on iTunes but that's because we produce what we like and believe in. We put out new music once we are completely satisfied with the quality. This could take anything between a few days to a few months.”

Where do they see music heading in future? “It’s hard to say but Live Acts or DJs with musicians performing live is going to be the trend in the near future.”

When electronic meets classical ragas

DJ Murthy

DJ Murthy

The son of an army officer, he was focussed on an academic career working towards becoming a researcher until a brush with music changed his world. That’s when the serious Sri Ramamurthy shed his researcher image and became Murthovic and became one with music.

“Music was in the environment I was growing up in,” he explains. If his mother was imparting classical music to him and his brother, his father’s choice of music (rock and pop of the 70s and 80s) influenced them in another direction.

Sri Ramamurthy began playing at a pub in a hotel and everyone seemed to love the tracks he played. “I loved that attention and quit my job as a researcher. Having trained in classical music, I had a ear for good sound and music. I began with playing, then remixing and then finally creating my own music. I play electronic music; that gives me the independence to play with my music,” says Murthy who loves the niche crowd his music attracts.

Currently working on releasing his solo album, he is also collaborating with Indian and western classical musicians to create a new space for electronic music. “Every music has an era, this belongs to electronic music; that’s why a lot of collaborations are happening across the world. My Indian collaboration with Sridevi Keshavan is an audio visual project with electronic and Indian classical music; it goes with Indian visuals,” says Murthy.

Keeping himself abreast with conferences on music and collaborations besides playing across the country and abroad, Murthy feels there is a dearth of space for young musicians to interact with each other. “A clear absence of a platform to exchange knowledge of music affects younger musicians. So music is compartmentalised,” he says.