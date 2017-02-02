Looking for new frontiers

They were on the same pitch – the master blasters – Ustad Zakir Hussain and Sachin Tendulkar. The two legends formed a unique partnership and displayed some amazing strokes on the tabla and slit drums at an event recently in Mumbai. Both pushed the boundaries in their own way.

The Ustad is the king of collaboration, who never fails to excite and entertain. A bold technician and whimsical inventor, his ensembles with illustrious and young musicians from across the globe have set the tone for the future. His crossover shows may not always be embraced by classical aficionados, but they have definitely been influential. They have opened up the classical repertoire to newer interpretations and individualistic expressions.

His two-hour performance in Chennai in early January with violinist Kumaresh and vainika Jayanthi Kumaresh was a case in point. The standing ovation continued till the Ustad, in a lighter vein, pointed towards the exit door. The audience did leave the hall only to gather outside the green room waiting for the maestro to step out.

The Ustad is one of those rare non-film musicians, whom people will trudge far to meet, not just for his musical worth but because of his flamboyance off stage.

The way rhythm emerges intuitively from the blur of his fingers, the answers come through even before the question is asked at a quick post-concert interview.

Co-creator, mentor, genre explorer, progressive classicist…is it important to be much more than an artist? “I have never projected myself as anything more than an artist. It’s just that I do not like to be alone on stage. I keep forming new friendships on the concert platform. And these musical buddies can always count on me since I am on the tabla,” he laughs. Besides the power-packed beats, his uncanny sense of humour enlivens his concerts.

Talking about the buzz over the need to reinvent the classical idiom, the Ustad says, “Evolution is a natural process and art is no exception. These are exciting times, when there is greater interest to open the doors of possibilities and windows of the mind.”

The Ustad raised the musical bar by making rhythm more expressive. “My father Ustad Alla Rakha shared his taleem in his own unique way with the world. Then, people like me and Anindo Chatterjee opened it up further. Let us see what the next guys do. Artists should always strive to take their learning to the next level. It shapes their individuality. Bhimsen Joshi did not sing like Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. Balamuralikrishna sir had his own style, so did Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer. All these greats never worried about expressing themselves.”

The Ustad, who has always been accommodative of young talents, feels that the music scene is in an incredibly fertile form. “I want to tell the youngsters what Pt. Ravi Shankar said to an up–and–coming musician, after he performed at the maestro’s house to seek his blessings, ‘Lage raho Munna bhai’.”