Lecdem - defining the dimensions

In the past few seasons, lec-dems have got back some of the importance after languishing for many years. It is not clear if the tipping point happened because more and more frontline artists are coming forward to present. The internet-age audience seems to be keenly interested in augmenting their knowledge contributing to the crowds in the early morning slots.

Lec-dem as an addendum to the concert circuit is useful for a number of people – aspiring musicians, rasikas who want to build their intellectual understanding, writers and commentators on music and even fellow musicians. The renewed popularity has also seen many new topics and dimensions – composer analysis, concert principles, rare compositions, raga exploration and delineation, styles of stalwarts, rubrics and grammar for swara or niraval singing, cultural interpretations of our music, lyrical beauty, rasanubhava, relevance and the role of varnam, pallavi, javali, etc. This is a rich canvas and offers enormous scope for both the presenter and the audience. The crucial questions are what is presented, how it is presented and how it is pitched to the correct level of audience uptake. Here lie some issues.

Defining the contours of the topic for a lec-dem given a certain duration is something many presenters have difficulty with. They are not entirely to blame as the scope is always unlimited. A circle needs to be drawn defining the centre (the core message) and the radius (the sweep of coverage). Like the ‘highlights’ of a cricket session, presenters need to zoom in on a finite number (say 4-6) of key messages to package. Some presenters seem indecisive about this, as they often ramble along. In academic presentations, it is customary to declare a ‘hypothesis’ or a few of them and then go about exploring the subject before finally proving or disproving the hypothesis. A similar approach is necessary for lec-dems. This would also force the presenter to define the circle within which the course will stay, without drifting.

The ‘how’ of the presentation is equally, if not more important. Professional presenters know that form often scores over content. The sequence of narration, the anecdotes given, the accompanying demonstration, language felicity, commissioning necessary expertise (and researched homework), presenting relevant insights, logical derivation of conclusive comments and an engaging voice, tone and ‘manodharma’ are some critical factors. Where possible, an interactive style keeps the audience engaged . Some of the lec-dem presenters do not focus on these aspects sufficiently. Given their stature and capabilities, it is a pity that what is delivered is not coherent or insightful or complete.

Corporate presenters write the whole script of a talk. This could be another strategy to strengthen the narration and the flow. Like a concert, a lec-dem also requires a good kalapramana – so if the topic is to be completed in the given time at a certain tempo, it needs careful planning. That is not always evident, except for some notes on key points. The organisers could insist on a prior submission of a written synopsis which could be published or circulated. The optimum duration for a lec-dem though needs some debate.