Keeping the fire alive

When we talk about freethinking ideas and experimenting within prevailing boundaries in the context of an existing musical genre, there are many things to consider. It is of importance to understand that such philosophies carry value and enrich the art form only if they are handled responsibly, after gaining a thorough understanding of the genre. Carnatic music is intricate in its aesthetic content. But, to make it accessible, its tradition, practices, nuances and artistry have to be internalised.

Thorough research and understanding of the music will give way to a natural blossoming of expression. When we want to discuss bold musical experiments taking place within Carnatic music, it includes a new wave of ideas and philosophies. Many original narratives are being established by questioning and reinterpreting the prevailing norms and drawing from the outside. This refreshed voice of art will not only be renewed with significant relevance, but will also be true and honest in aesthetic interpretation.

With the above in context, it is difficult to understand the argument made by singer Harish Sivaramakrishnan (of Agam, in this paper a few weeks ago), classifying the mere inclusion of Western instruments or playing a light music song at a Carnatic kutcheri as genre-enriching experiments. Chennai-based pianist Anil Srinivasan mentioned in his article has been collaborating and working with current narratives, while searching for a common meeting point between the Western and the Carnatic. How successful and lasting these efforts have been in elevating and enriching both genres is subjective and interesting to discuss.

However, a song that is starkly different in aesthetic content, lyrical idea and musical character has no significance in a kutcheri, and acknowledging the inclusion of an Ilaiyaraaja film song in a classical concert as a path-breaking experiment and branding an entire art community as being conservative purists for opposing or critiquing such attempts, is irresponsible.

The acceptance of such frivolous ideas has given space for many works that genuinely think layering Western instruments and jamming to a Carnatic song creates new and accessible sound. Fusion, being such an intricately nuanced idea, has today come to mean anything that is offbeat, with new sub-genre names such as Progressive Folk Metal and Carnatic Rock being coined to desperately give identity. Apart from a handful of independent musicians who genuinely innovate and create something special, most others employ their limited knowledge of one musical genre in a crafty fashion.

Art is intertwined with society, politics, culture, life and being. When we say that art is free flowing by design, it has to be comprehended within the context of the art being discussed. Tradition and culture, as abstract ideas, are constantly advancing, ensuring that the future is never disconnected from the past.

Music has evolved organically over time and has drawn inspiration from various sources. Many past experiments have become part of the tradition that we follow today. Raising questions about existing practices and breaking down man-made barriers, thereby redefining the genre and rediscovering creative impulses, sparks true enquiry.

Not when it wanders far away from the idiom’s grammar, purpose and intent, wanting the boundaries to be broadened in order to fit in. Worthwhile experiments are done carefully after deep introspection, and not as a playful exercise. Carnatic music is today in a wonderful place of volatility. There are vast opinions and diverse approaches in the horizon. Classical artistes are dabbling with many modern ideas and creating effective alternative storylines, which are slowly, but surely making this music more accessible than ever before.

This art form has evolved and stood the test of time, purely because the heart and soul of its focus has been the music. If being thoughtful in accepting change, cautious of every onslaught, welcoming all that is good, and courageous in speaking up for that which does not belong, makes us a bracketed group of traditionalists who are “rigid” and “close-minded”, then such a misrepresentation has to be challenged.

Gustav Mahler once said, “tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire”; it is this metaphoric fire that we, as artistes, try to keep alive.