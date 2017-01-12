In the gayaki mode

Nirmala Rajasekar exhibited impeccable prowess in all the kritis and uruppadis she chose for her morning concert at Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha. The majestic Atana and the vivadi raga Chalanata were treated on par with Bhairavi and Pantuvarali in her rendition.

With violin accompanying the veena, she established the gayaki style, and in the familiar numbers, the listeners could recall the lyrics. Limiting the strumming only to the required places in lyrics, she enhanced the pleasure of listening to the songs and not just the swaras.

Following Sarasuda, varnam in Saveri by Kothavasal Venkatrama Iyer, Atana came in with azhutham in Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wodeyar's ‘Sri Maha Ganapatim Bhajeham’ sprinkled with brisk swaras. Nirmala handled Chalanata without any ambiguity right from the start. The clarity in the mandara sthayi prayogams revealed the subtle beauty of the raga. Usha Rajagopal rendered an equally melodious delineation of the raga. Koteeswara Iyer’s ‘Edayya Gati’ was presented in an enjoyable tempo.

Tyagaraja’s Saraswati Manohari kriti ‘Enthavedukondhu O Raghava’ was a fast number leading to another melekartha raga, Pantuvarali, and the composition, ‘Shambho Mahadeva.’ Shertalai Ananthakrishnan on the mridangam and Madipakkam Murali provided the support the veena needs.

Choosing a rare composition ‘Mugathai Kaatiye Deham’ by Papavinasa Mudaliar, Nirmala played a poignant Bhairavi and the violinist embellished the raga in the right manner. The crisp tanam had fine gamakas. Including this composition often in her concerts is the vainika’s way of remembering her guru Kalpakam Swaminathan . All the four performers on the dais exhibited the patterns of Misra Chapu. The sowkhya kala and the madhyama kala phrases played by the percussionists were lively.

A softer Janasammodini raga composition of Purandaradasa, ‘Govinda Ninna Namave Chanda' and Tyagaraja’s ‘Srirama Jayarama’ in Yadukulakhambodi came in the post-tani session. She concluded the concert, presented with confidence and competence, with Ramanathapuram Srinivasa Iyengar’s Paras Tillana.