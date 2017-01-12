In line with Brindamma’s style

The singer’s concert reminded us of the legendary duo T. Brinda and T. Mukta, both in his approach to music and choice of kritis. Grandson and direct disciple of T. Brinda, Tiruvarur S. Girish, came across as an uncompromising artist during his concert for Charsur Arts Foundation at Narada Gana Sabha mini hall recently. To the audience that had gathered to listen to the Brinda bani, it was a joyous two hours, as the musician adhered to his patanthara.

Beginning with the Tyagaraja kriti ‘Meluko Dayanidhe’ in raga Sourashtra, he launched into an exquisite Devagandhari alapana with intricate phrases and tonal nuances. Violinist Shriramkumar too created an impact with his subtle raga elaboration. ‘Tulasamma’ is a kriti high on emotion and Girish conveyed the mood well. He came up with graceful sangatis.

The artist next presented ‘Tatvameruga Tarama’ in Garudadhwani. The singer ushered in a change of mood with Tyagaraja's ‘Enta Muddho’ in Bindumalini before entering a Varali raga alapana.

‘Eti Jenma’ in Varali was a Brindamma speciality with its meend-like glides. At a time when musicians hesitated to teach Varali raga to students, she taught Varali pieces without compunction to students, including yours truly. She was also the one to lead the Varali raga pancharatnam at Tiruvaiyaru Tyagaraja aradhana for several years. Girish ended the composition with niraval on ‘Sagara Sayanuni.’ The singer then delved into a beautiful Sankarabharanam alapana, treating the madhyama and nishada phrases expertly. The song was ‘Emi Neramu.’ The niraval and swaras were on ‘Deena Bandhuvani Devadevudani.’

Next came Tyagaraja's ‘Odanu Jaripe’ in Saranga. Expectedly, the vocalist concluded with javalis — Swati Tirunal’s ‘Saramaina’ in Behag and ‘Taru Maru’ in Nattaikurinji. The kutcheri ended with Tyagaraja’s Ahiri piece ‘Challare Ramachandru.’ Arun Prakash on the mridangam and Sundarkumar on the ganjira provided excellent accompaniment.