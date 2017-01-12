Strict adherence to tradition, neat elucidation of raga alapanas and a pleasant tempo were the highlights of Nanditha Ravi's concert for Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha.

Ragas like Pantuvarali, Darbar, Mohanan and Simhendra madhyamam presented in vintage style did underline the vintage flavour of the musician's lineage. But she rendered the ragas and the kritis with fresh perspectives. In the Tyagaraja's composition 'Apparama Bhakthi' in Pantuvarali, her effortless niraval at 'Lakshmidevi valachuna' followed by swaras without frills was admirable.

A chaste Simhendramadyamam had all its aesthetics in place right from the first phrase. Not lingering over the lower octaves, Nanditha went about elaborating the beauty of the raga in the middle and higher octaves. Swati Tirunal's 'Rama rama guna seema' with the last charanam beginning 'dheena bandho mamava' was presented with majestic attire.

Talented Meera Sivaramakrishnan (violin) followed the vocalist closely with creative phrases. Her raga alapana of both Pantuvarali and Mohanan was rich in melody. David Nelson on the mridangam added lucidity that this type of a concert with old-world charm needs. His thani was well-trimmed with good phrases tucked in beautifully.

Nanditha began her concert with the varnam 'Sami dayajooda' in Kedaragowla and followed it up with 'Varana mukhava thunai varuvai' in Hamsadhwani, a composition of Koteeswara Iyer and 'Brochevarevare' in Sriranjani. A lovely Mohana raga composition of Purandaradasa 'Kandu kandu nee enna' set to Kanda chapu with swift swaras at 'Bhaktavatsala' in charanam was appealing. She concluded the concert with Suddhananda Bharathi's 'Eppadi padinaro' in Karnataka Devagandhari.