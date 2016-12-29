Engaging raga exposition

At the Srinivasa Sastry Hall on a Sunday evening, the atmosphere felt like a chamber concert.

A few sparks might have made Aditya Ram’s otherwise engaging flute recital for the Chennai Fine Arts all the more memorable than it turned out to be.

An aspiring chartered accountant in the midst of his articleship, Ram boasts a 15-year training on the flute, and could have exhibited greater ambition on that particular evening.

The violinist Sikkil R. Bhaskaran and vocalist Sriram Gangadharan are his teachers currently. Ram’s initiation into playing the flute was by Alattur G. Nagarajan.

The opening varnam in Andolika was promising and the customary invocation to Vinayaka was through the Dikshitar kriti in Nattai. The piece in Amritavarshini was an elaborate affair with an extended exposition and improvisation after ‘Mayil Vahana’.

But it was the swaraprastara, in durita kalam, for the composition ‘Aragimpave’ in Thodi that livened up things in the 90-minute performance. The manner in which the audience kept the beat, and quite audibly at that, obviously meant that they were enjoying the concert. The concluding piece, ‘Kurai Ondrum illai’, likewise met the general expectation of a familiar devotional song.

The Tirucherai brothers Karthik on the violin and Kaushik on the mridangam provided excellent accompaniment.

Instrumental performances do at times engage audiences in guessing games on the compositions being performed, even if they identify the raga. There was no cause for suspense here, as the artist informed about the kriti he was to play.

G.S.