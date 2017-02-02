Music

Classical fest in Singapore

Madhuradhwani, an Indian classical music festival will be held in Singapore. It aims to spread Indian music traditions in South East Asia.

The concerts of the two-day festival will be held at Khoo Auditorium. On Feb 4, at 3 p.m. Aruna Sairam will perform followed by a violin duet by Nagai Muralidharan and Nagai Sriram. February 5, ‘Imperial Chola Temples and The Music They Inspired,’ concept and presentation by Pradeep Chakravarthy. The singers are Srividya Sriram and Sushma Somasekaran and at 5 p.m. Sanjay Subrahmanyan will perform.

Book tickets for this event and win tickets for two other shows to be held in Singapore:

The MANdolin and Beyond, celebrating the legacy of U. Shrinivas (March 19) and Kalki’s epic play, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ (April 28, 29, 30). The MANdolin and Beyond will feature saxophonist George Brooks, playback singer Karthik, tabla player Ustad Fazal Qureshi, mandolin player U. Rajesh, jazz pianist Harmeet Manseta and drummer Gino Banks.

For details log on to www.madhuradhwani.org

