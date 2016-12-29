Beauty of a relaxed tempo

G. Ravikiran seemed to sing not just for entertainment but to nudge his audience to introspect. The listeners at the Srinivasa Sastry Hall on Christmas Eve, responded appropriately to this invitation from one of T.M. Krishna’s senior disciples. According to Ravikiran, his initial training was under R.K. Srikantan. The concert was organised by Chennai Fine Arts.

This software professional, who relocated to Chennai four years ago, is gifted with a resonant voice, which he deployed to brilliant effect , especially in the meditative essay of Bhairavi.

The other noteworthy aspect was the resolve of the artist to almost eschew the faster tempo, singing the alapana at a leisurely pace.The contrast could not have been more telling when V.V. Ravi (violin), played the normal course of an accompanist’s exposition.

The kriti that capped this remarkable spell in Bhairavi was Tyagaraja’s ‘Ye Nati Nomu Phalamo,’ that was embellished with swaras. Tyagaraja’s ‘Srikanta Ni Eda,’ in raga Bhavapriya and Patnam Subramanya Iyer’s ‘Rama Ika Nannu,’ in Sahana were also part of the repertoire.

“The composition in Manoranjani, ‘Balambike Pahi Bhadram Dehi,’ is one of the few songs in the ‘matya tala,’ set to 10 beats,” pointed out Ravikiran. He also talked with equal enthusiasm about his initiative, Guruguhamruta, the trust he promotes to popularise the works of Muthuswami Dikshitar.

The deep naadam of Trivandrum Balaji’s mridangam matched that of the vocalist, making listeners wonder whether the instrument was custom-made.