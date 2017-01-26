Annamacharya concert: Mixed results to melange of talents

Four voices that pleased generations with a singular focus on helping Annamacharya kirtanas reach out to a wider audience, blended in unison at Ravindra Bharathi recently. Singers Sobha Raju, Parupalli Ranganath, G. Balakrishna Prasad and Nageswara Naidu treated the audience to a rare selection of Annamayya’s pieces on the 10th annual Foundation Day of the Mellacheruvu Foundation. The occasion was momentous for the artistes too, as it was the first time the four performers had come together for a concert.

Fittingly, the four gave a joint rendition of China Tirumacharya’s Hari avataramitadu Annamayya (music composed by Sobha Raju) to begin the evening, that talks of Annamayya’s birth. Overcoming Sobha Raju’s shaky start to the composition, the rendition set in a melodic base charmed listeners. The singers later took turns to deliver solo concerts.

Balakrishna Prasad surprised with his choice to open with Phalanethralana, (a rendition on the Narasimha avatar of Lord Vishnu) balancing the element of rage in the song with a firm voice. Besides Namo Narayanaya (set in Mohana ragam), one got to see the TTD’s aasthana vidhwan’s best with Thiru Thiru Javarala, his rendition proved that a straightforward approach to a composition without overt modulation is enough to capture its soul.

Parupalli Ranganath has a strong baritone voice, ideal for sahitya clarity in devotional compositions; he rendered the popular kirtana Govindayani Koluvare in Brindavana saranga ragam. Twameva Saranam and Amaranganulanade Aaderu by Nageswara Naidu too were among the high points of the event, that scored more on soul than vocal appeal. An alaap-dominated Deena Rakshakudu Akhila Vinuthudu in raga Madhuvanti-Hindustani was a better reflection of the singer’s capabilities

Sobha Raju’s trademark renditions of Kondalalo Nelakonna, Dachukovayya and Vedukondama lacked appeal, the performance faltering in technique despite her strong bhava-laden effort. The event promised to bring the best of four veteran singers. Despite sincere efforts, barring Balakrishna Prasad’s class act, the quality of the concert didn’t meet expectations.