Accent on bhava

Salem Gayathri did not lag behind in raga portraits either.

The 28th Margazhi mahotsavam of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam, held at Sri Sath Sangam, Pammal, concluded with Salem Gayathri Venkatesan’s vocal concert.

A disciple of Prof. T.R. Subramanyam, Gayathri commenced her concert with a varnam in Hamir Kalyani ‘Senthil Vaazh Murugayya’ composed by her guru. Having learnt the varnam from the composer himself, Gayathri vested the pallavi and anupallavi lines with bhava. Endowed with a sweet voice, her interpretation of Abhogi was enjoyable. Sahitya bhava again came to the fore in the Annamacharya kriti ‘Manujudai Putti.’ Kovai Chandran (violin) gave able assistance. Tyagaraja’s ‘Sobhillu Saptaswara’ with energetic swaras and Dikshitar’s ‘Kalavati Kamalasana Yuvati’ (Kalavati) kept the pace of the concert intact. Gayathri informed that Dikshitar had visited Kashmir and composed this song on Goddess Saraswati. Madipakkam Suresh’s presentation of different nadais was a perfect fit. Hindolam alapana (GNB’s ‘Sama Gana’ - Rupakam) was an exhaustive foray with akara and ukara phrases in janta prayoga towards the climax. Chandran gave a spirited reply.

Vallalar’s ‘Varuvaar Azhaithu Vareer’ tuned beautifully in Vandanadhaarini at a fast pace preceded the evening’s main, Kalyani. The approach was was on expected lines with a clever mixture of brigas and plain phrases.

The raga contour suggested ‘Vasudeva Yani’ (Tyagaraja), which indeed it turned out to be. Niraval was in ‘Raga Tala Gatulanu,’ and an interesting korvai in the end added colour. Madipakkam Suresh’s thani was striking.

Kudos to the sabha, which has been organising monthly concerts, Tyagaraja aradhana, Dikshitar jayanti and music contests apart from Season’s kutcheris.

The sabha will conduct a music competition for children on January 22. For details call 94448 14234 / 98413 65431.

