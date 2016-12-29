A voice untouched by time

With grey hair and beard these days, K.J. Yesudas looks every bit his 76 years.

But once he began to sing, you heard a voice that seemed untouched by time. So was the energy.

The Sriranjini piece, Sivan’s ‘Gajavadhana’, came with a torrent of swaras. He began with a brief alapana before moving on to render the composition.

The tempo didn’t slacken even for a moment through the long-sequence of swaras. Veteran violinist Nagai Muralidharan contributed with his brilliant accompaniment.

Next came Tyagaraja’s ‘Enthavedukondu’ in Saraswati Manohari and Yesudas’s signature ‘Paavana Guru’ (Dikshitar, Hamsanandi) after which the vocalist took up Subhapantuvarali for an elaborate treatment. The alapana was brilliant, but the lack of symmetry in its structure struck a jarring note. The alapana gave way to the rare composition Lalitha Dasar’s ‘Kailasapathe Paripalayamam’. Niraval and swaras appeared at the last line of the charanam, ‘sangita kala rangantaranga’. Muralidharan stood out with his niraval.

Between Subhapantuvarali and the main piece in Bhairavi were rendered a few compositions, the notable being ‘Paramapurushan Para Dhyanam Seidal’ in Nagaswarali. Then came Bhairavi, which was rendered with depth and an impressive alapana. The composition was Tyagaraja’s masterpiece, ‘Upacharamulanu Chekonnavayya’. Niraval and swaras appended to the line ‘kapata nataka’ earned the singer applause.

Yesudas’s regular percussion accompanists, K.V. Prasad on the mridangam and Tripunithura Radhakrishnan gave good support and played an enjoyable thani.