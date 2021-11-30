9th edition of The Hindu & Saregama M.S. Subbulakshmi Award is back

CHENNAI

Competition honours young performers of Carnatic music

The Hindu and Saregama M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards, presented by Parry’s Amrit Sugar, for aspiring Carnatic musicians is back this year but in a hybrid format. The grand finale of the much-awaited competition will take place at The Music Academy in Chennai on January 7, 2022.

As before, the ninth edition of The Hindu and Saregama Classical M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards presented by Parry’s Amrit Brown Sugar aims to provide a platform for the next generation to showcase their talent.

The winner of this grand finale stands to win an opportunity to bring out their own album, by Saregama along with many other laurels.

An event that has been celebrated for nine years, the M.S. Subbulakshmi awards are a tribute to the memory of the queen of Carnatic music, who is admired and adored across the world not only for her divine voice but also for her generosity and simplicity.

Interested participants, who are between 18 and 26 years, can send in their audio recording showcasing their aptitude and expertise in kritis with raga alapana, neraval and swara prasthara.

Participants are required to upload the audio or video of their performance onto a google drive and share the link to the audio/video on our registration page. Registrations would be accepted till December 15, 2021. Participants can submit only one entry each.

To participate visit: https://bit.ly/MSSTH or Scan the QR Code.

The sponsors for the event are: title sponsor: Parry’s Amrit Brown Sugar; powered by: Gopuram Turmeric Powder Kumkum, in Association with Ruchi Magic (Pickle); Happy Senior Homes Partner: Ashiana Shubham Maraimalai Nagar Chennai; Wellness Partner: Kauvery Hospital; Banking Partner: State Bank of India; Eye Care Partner: Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital,;TV Partner: Sankara TV.

