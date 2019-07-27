10 hours of Ilaiyaraaja songs on stage, non-stop

If you are a fan of Ilaiyaraaja’s music, you would do well to make your way to the Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode on August 11. But make sure to carry some refreshment with you: for, it is going to be non-stop show of 10 hours of Ilaiayaraaja’s songs.

Anup Sankar is no stranger to marathon shows, though. Back in 2002, he was part of the Sangamam band that performed 40 hours continuously in Chennai.

That show broke the Guinnes World Record for the longest musical performance. The Thrissur-based playback singer has also sung for several hours during other stage shows. But this one is going to be longer than all those.

“I have sung for seven hours in Thrissur once, so the Kozhikode show would be a challenge but I am looking forward to it,”Anup told The Hindu. “Once I had a show of four hours of Ilaiyaraaja songs.”

Anup says he is happy that he would get 10 hours in Kozhikode. “That means I would be able to sing 100 songs of Ilaiyaraaja,” he says. “But I when I made a list, I found that I had to omit several great songs. Since I will be singing only one song from each film, I reluctantly had to exclude some classics.”

The show is organised by the Kozhikode-based Calicut Music Circle (CMC). “This is my 10th show for them in as many years,” says Anup, who is a familiar face on television as an anchor and has written lyrics for films.

“I was so impressed by the passion for music of people like P.M. Harris that I don’t even charge for the shows of CMC.” He adds entry is free for the Ilaiyaraaja show.

“All the money raised from the sponsors will be given to charitable organisations,” he says.

“I have always enjoyed my shows in Kozhikode; you get amazingly passionate and knowledgeable music fans.”

Anup’s obsession with Ilaiyaraja had begun when he was little. Strangely enough, it was not one of the composer’s Tamil songs that caught his ears first. “The first Ilaiyaraaja number I fell in love with was Kuliaardunnu manathu..., from the film Olangal,” he says. “But it was the songs of Chinna Thambi that made me a fan.”

In Kozhikode, he would be singing Ada uchcham thala... from Chinna Thambi.