Mumbai Police record actor Ranveer Singh's statement in nude photo-shoot case

Ranveer Singh recently did a nude photo-shoot with a magazine and shared the pictures on social medai

PTI Mumbai:
August 29, 2022 14:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh at Chembur police station here last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The police subsequently served him a notice to join the probe into the case.

The actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 a.m. on Monday and his statement was recorded, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh left the police station around 9.30 a.m., the official said adding that the actor will be called again, if required.

The complainant had claimed the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.” Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Gully Boy’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai
photography
cinema
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app