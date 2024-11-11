 />
Mr Beast, KSI and Logan Paul are all set for India launch event in Mumbai

The launch event will see the YouTubers partnering with Ajey Nagar, known as CarryMinati, for a special fan interaction in Mumbai

Updated - November 11, 2024 02:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L-R) Mr Beast, KSI, Shilpa Shetty, Viaan Kundra, Logan Paul and Raj Kundra at a meet and greet in Mumbai

(L-R) Mr Beast, KSI, Shilpa Shetty, Viaan Kundra, Logan Paul and Raj Kundra at a meet and greet in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @theshilpashetty

American YouTube stars MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI, known for their massive online following, were welcomed early Sunday at Mumbai Airport, where MrBeast, dressed casually in a black hoodie and shorts, exchanged greetings with excited fans and paparazzi. KSI and Logan Paul, meanwhile, was seen strolling through Mumbai’s Bandra area, stopping briefly to acknowledge fans and cameras.

MrBeast’s ‘Beast Games’ reality show to offer record-breaking $5 million prize

MrBeast is launching his popular chocolate brand, Feastables, while Logan Paul and KSI are introducing their hydration drink brand, Prime, to the Indian market. This move taps into India’s expanding consumer base for the confectionery and energy drink.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty also joined the social media celebration, hosting MrBeast and Logan Paul along with her family. She shared a video of the meeting on Instagram, playfully welcoming the YouTubers to India.

MrBeast, who recently collaborated with India’s leading content creators for his Mr Beast Parody ft Indian Creators series, hinted at his upcoming visit to India in October. The launch event will see the YouTubers partnering with Ajey Nagar, known as CarryMinati, for a special fan interaction in Mumbai.

Published - November 11, 2024 02:23 pm IST

