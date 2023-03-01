ADVERTISEMENT

‘Zwigato’ trailer: Kapil Sharma is beset by hardships as a food delivery rider

March 01, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Directed by Nandita Das and co-starring Shahana Goswami, ‘Zwigato’ will release in cinemas on March 17

The Hindu Bureau

Kapil Sharma in a still from ‘Zwigato’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/Applause Entertainment

In Nandita DasZwigato, Kapil Sharma plays an ex-factory worker turned food delivery rider in Bhubaneswar. The makers have launch a new trailer ahead of the film’s theatrical release on March 17.

In the new trailer, we meet Kapil as a lower-middle class man trying to make sense of the gig economy. His character, Manas, fumbles with selfies and ratings, gradually discovering the exploitative aspects of his new profession. For instance, his hopes for making a few extra bucks are dashed when he learns that a single order pays the same - irrespective of the number of boxes he carries.

IFFK 2022 | Nandita Das interview: “Artists must find ways to tell their story, not succumb to self-censorship”

To support him, Manas’ wife, Pratima, played by Shahana Goswami, takes up work as a domestic help. This upsets Manas, who - owing to his conservative mindset - can’t accept the idea of his wife sharing the load. The trailer also introduces us to Manas’ kids, his ailing mother and and a hard-hearted employer played by Sayani Gupta.

Zwigato was previously screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival in 2022. It also played as the opening film of the ‘Kaleidoscope section’ of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The film has been noted for its inspired casting of Kapil, best known as a standup comedian and host on Indian TV.

Kapil has previously acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Firangi (2017).

Zwigato is releasing in theatres on March 17.

