Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ gets premiere date on Netflix

August 29, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies will premiere on Netflix on December 7, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Co-written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre, The Archies is an Indian adaptation of Archie Comics and follows the adventures of Betty, Archie, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton in the fictional hill town of Riverdale in the 1960s.

It stars newcomers Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and others.

Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making her acting debut in The Archies as Veronica. Agastya Nanda who is the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan portrays Archie Andrews in his first Bollywood venture. Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of late actor Srivedi and producer Boney Kapoor. She portrays Bettie in The Archies.

“Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion,” read a note from the makers.

Akhtar had last directed Gully Boy in 2019. She co-created the recent web shows Dahaad and Made in Heaven Season 2.

