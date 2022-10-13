Zooey Deschanel joins cast of ‘Physical’ Season 3 at Apple

She joins a cast that includes Rose Byrne, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend

PTI
October 13, 2022 15:00 IST

Zooey Deschanel | Photo Credit: KATE GREEN

Actor Zooey Deschanel has joined the cast of the third season of the comedy-drama series Physical. Apple ordered a third season of the show in August.

According to Variety, Deschanel will play the role of Kelly, described as “a former sitcom star who jumps into the burgeoning fitness industry.”

"The comedy is set in the beachy paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego and follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. Sheila comes to find her own reprieve from her daily woes in the world of aerobics, but it comes with its own host of troubles as well," the official synopsis reads.

Physical hails from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman. The show, produced by Tomorrow Studios, is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner is attached as co-executive producer.

