ADVERTISEMENT

Zoey Deutch joins Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’

May 02, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Zoey Deutch has joined Clint Eastwood’s 40th film ‘Juror #2’, which also stars Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette

The Hindu Bureau

Zoey Deutch | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Zoey Deutch will be a part of Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film Juror #2. The 92-year-old popular filmmaker’s latest project is a thriller for his longtime studio Warner Bros.

ALSO READ
Clint Eastwood to direct thriller 'Juror #2'; Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette circling lead roles

Juror #2 also stars Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. The film revolves around a juror on a murder trial. He is faced with a dilemma when he realises he killed the victim in an accident while driving heedlessly. He cannot decide whether he has to save himself by misguiding the jury or confess the truth.

Clint Eastwood | Photo Credit: AP

The Renfield actor Hoult will play the titular role while Collette is set to essay the character of the district attorney. Deutch’s character hasn’t been revealed yet. Deutch is best known for her performances in the teen comedy Everbody Wants Some!!, the Netflix comedy series The Politician and the romantic comedy movie Set It Up.

Eastwood’s last film was Cry Macho, a neo-Western drama. Eastwood starred in the film, playing a one-time rodeo star hired to reunite a young boy from Mexico with his father in the United States. Juror #2 is billed as Eastwood’s final film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Pedro Pascal set to join Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ sequel

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US