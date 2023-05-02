Zoey Deutch joins Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’

May 02, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Actor Zoey Deutch will be a part of Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film Juror #2. The 92-year-old popular filmmaker’s latest project is a thriller for his longtime studio Warner Bros.

Juror #2 also stars Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. The film revolves around a juror on a murder trial. He is faced with a dilemma when he realises he killed the victim in an accident while driving heedlessly. He cannot decide whether he has to save himself by misguiding the jury or confess the truth.

The Renfield actor Hoult will play the titular role while Collette is set to essay the character of the district attorney. Deutch’s character hasn’t been revealed yet. Deutch is best known for her performances in the teen comedy Everbody Wants Some!!, the Netflix comedy series The Politician and the romantic comedy movie Set It Up.

Eastwood’s last film was Cry Macho, a neo-Western drama. Eastwood starred in the film, playing a one-time rodeo star hired to reunite a young boy from Mexico with his father in the United States. Juror #2 is billed as Eastwood’s final film.

