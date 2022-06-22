Kravitz will also produce the film, which is based on author Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name

Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz, who was recently seen as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman, will play the lead role in Warner Bros' upcoming heist thriller The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets.

The film is based on author Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name and Kravitz will also produce it, reported Deadline.

As per the official description, the story centres on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist goes awry.

The studio is currently looking for a writer and a director for the project, which will be produced by Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures. Joanne Lee will serve as an executive producer.

Apart from Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, Kravitz is best known for featuring in movies and shows such as X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, and HBO's Big Little Lies. The actor is currently gearing up for her feature directorial debut with the thriller Pussy Island for MGM.