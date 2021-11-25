Movies

Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ transformation out of this world, says Zoë Kravitz

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne AKA Batman in 2022 film ‘The Batman’   | Photo Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

Actor Zoë Kravitz has 5raised Robert Pattinson's transformation as Batman in the new movie.

Kravitz, who stars as Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has “seen a litte” of The Batman, reported Variety.

“Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. (Director) Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,” Kravitz said.

An iconic role, Batman has been played by some of the biggest actors in Hollywood be it George Clooney, Ben Affleck or Christian Bale. In animated forms, the crime-fighting hero has been voiced by big names such as Will Arnett, Troy Baker, Jason O’Mara and Kevin Conroy.

The trailer of The Batman released last month, showcasing the fight between Pattinson's Dark Knight and Paul Dano’s Riddler. The film also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

The film is slated for release on March 4, 2022.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Sujana Rao: Ilaiyaraaja’s appreciation was the best compliment

‘Maanaadu’ movie review: Simbu and SJ Suryah have a go at each other in this smartly-written film

‘Drushyam 2’ movie review: Jeethu Joseph makes this faithful remake worthwhile

Nithin Renji Panicker on directing Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker in ‘Kaaval’

Why Vijay Prakash’s old song for Puneeth Rajkumar has gone viral now

‘Atrangi Re’: Sara Ali Khan marries Dhanush and is wooed by Akshay Kumar in this romantic-drama

Abhishek Bachchan on changing his thought process for ‘Bob Biswas’

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ sees The Rock taking on a canine avatar as Superman’s pet

Vipin Vijay’s short film ‘small-scale societies’ attempts to bridge the past and present

Leos Carax and his singing baby puppet

Priyadarsan on the making of Malayalam cinema’s costliest film, ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’

‘My idea of cinema has always been believability and not realism,’ says Kay Kay Menon

Salman Khan: Younger generation has to work hard for stardom, we won’t hand it to them

Simbu: I won’t do a film like ‘Vallavan’ in today’s times

First look: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cyberpunk character in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Mariah Carey is set to sleigh Christmas in ‘The Magic Continues’

Pragya Jaiswal: I took up ‘Akhanda’ with the trust I have in director Boyapati Srinu

Eddie Redmayne says his trans role in ‘The Danish Girl’ was ‘a mistake’

Gautham Menon as antagonist in Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Michael’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2021 4:29:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/zoe-kravitz-pti-interview-the-batman-robert-pattinson-transformation/article37681141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY