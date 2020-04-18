Zoa Morani confirms that dad Karim and rest of family is COVID-19 negative

Actor Zoa Morani has confirmed that her entire family, including father, Bollywood producer Karim Morani has tested negative for coronavirus and are all back home and safe.

Zoa, dad Karim and sister Shaza all tested positive last week for the novel coronavirus and were in the hospital for recovery.

Taking to Instagram and posting a group picture, Zoa wrote, “Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!”

She added that it had been a whirlwind of an experience, but they were so happy to be on the other side of it. “Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital...”

Zoa then detialed the symptoms they all felt: her father had none and spent nine days in the hospital, her sister had headache and fever and spent six days there, whereas Zoa herself was the most badly hit, suffering from fever, fatigue, cough, chest congestion, shortness of breath and head ache and spent a week at the hospital, before being discharged.

However, she explained that all the symptoms were mild and manageable. “To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are. 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised,” she wrote.

The actor thanked the government for dealing with this pandemic hands on, as well as Nanavati Hospital and Kokilaben Hospita for their efforts, and that their family would be indebted to them forever.