Zoa Morani confirms that dad Karim and rest of family is COVID-19 negative

The actor, her father and sister Shaza had all tested positive for coronavirus last week and were admitted in the hospital

Actor Zoa Morani has confirmed that her entire family, including father, Bollywood producer Karim Morani has tested negative for coronavirus and are all back home and safe.

Zoa, dad Karim and sister Shaza all tested positive last week for the novel coronavirus and were in the hospital for recovery.

Taking to Instagram and posting a group picture, Zoa wrote, “Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!”

#positiverecovery Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!! Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness ... #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod

She added that it had been a whirlwind of an experience, but they were so happy to be on the other side of it. “Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital...”

Zoa then detialed the symptoms they all felt: her father had none and spent nine days in the hospital, her sister had headache and fever and spent six days there, whereas Zoa herself was the most badly hit, suffering from fever, fatigue, cough, chest congestion, shortness of breath and head ache and spent a week at the hospital, before being discharged.

However, she explained that all the symptoms were mild and manageable. “To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are. 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised,” she wrote.

The actor thanked the government for dealing with this pandemic hands on, as well as Nanavati Hospital and Kokilaben Hospita for their efforts, and that their family would be indebted to them forever.

