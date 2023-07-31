ADVERTISEMENT

‘Zinda Banda’: Shah Rukh Khan is alive and kicking in first song from ‘Jawan’

July 31, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, marks Anirudh Ravichander’s full-fledged debut in Hindi film music

The Hindu Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’

Zinda Banda, the first song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, is out. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander in his first full-fledged Hindi album, the song, a massy dance number, is penned by Irshad Kamil and voiced by Anirudh himself.

‘Jawan’ Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in all new-avatar in Atlee’s high-octane actioner

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the track are called Vandha Edam and Dhumme Dhulipelaa respectively.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is a big-budget action thriller fronted by Khan in a double role.

He’s joined by Nayanthara (making her Bollywood debut), Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others in the cast. Deepika Padukone has a cameo appearance in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi is the ‘dealer of death’ in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’; poster out

Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback earlier this year with Pathaan, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will release theatrically on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

