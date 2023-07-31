‘Zinda Banda’: Shah Rukh Khan is alive and kicking in first song from ‘Jawan’

July 31, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

Zinda Banda, the first song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, is out. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander in his first full-fledged Hindi album, the song, a massy dance number, is penned by Irshad Kamil and voiced by Anirudh himself.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the track are called Vandha Edam and Dhumme Dhulipelaa respectively.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is a big-budget action thriller fronted by Khan in a double role.

He’s joined by Nayanthara (making her Bollywood debut), Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others in the cast. Deepika Padukone has a cameo appearance in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback earlier this year with Pathaan, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will release theatrically on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

