Zendaya’s tennis drama ‘Challengers’ to open Venice Film Festival

July 07, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Venice Film Festival is serving up one of the year’s hottest films as its opening night selection in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. The romantic tennis drama starring Zendaya, West Side Story’s Mike Faist and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor will have its world premiere out of competition at the 80th edition of the festival in September, organizers said Thursday.

Challengers stars Zendaya as a tennis prodigy whose past collides with her present when her husband, played by Faist, faces off against a competitor who was once his best friend and her boyfriend. A spicy and suggestive trailer that debuted recently quickly became a popular meme on social media.

“It’s a modern bold story of youthful energy, love and power,” Guadagnino said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the Lido audience to dance across the notes of the soundtrack of Trent (Reznor) and Atticus (Ross) at the opening night of the 80th edition of the Mostra.”

The Italian director has had several films premiere at the festival, including Bones and All, which won him the Silver Lion award for directing last year, as well as films like A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.

As the first major event of the “fall festival” season, Venice is an important stop for Oscar hopefuls. Last year the festival hosted the premiere of The Whale, which would go on to win Brendan Fraser best actor, as well as a handful of awards contenders including Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and best actress nominee Ana de Armas (Blonde).

MGM and Amazon Studios will release Challengers in theatres on Sept. 15. The full lineup for the Venice Film Festival, which runs from August 30 through September 9, will be announced in late July.