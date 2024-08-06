Zendaya and Robert Pattinson to star ‘The Drama’ from ‘Dream Scanerio’ director Kristoffer Borgli

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in preliminary discussions to star in The Drama, a new film directed by Kristoffer Borgli and produced by A24. The project is under the banner of Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s production company, Square Peg. Borgli, known for his work on A24’s Dream Scenario starring Nicolas Cage, will both write and direct the film.

While specifics about the plot remain under wraps, The Drama is rumored to explore the complexities of a couple’s relationship that changes drastically in the days leading up to their wedding. The production team includes Aster, Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone.

A24 and Square Peg have a history of successful collaborations, with upcoming projects like Death of a Unicorn, starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and Eddington, featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler. Previous joint ventures include critically acclaimed films like Hereditary and Midsommar.

Zendaya, a two-time Emmy winner for her role in HBO’s Euphoria, continues to rise in Hollywood with major roles in Challengers and Dune: Part Two, from this year. Pattinson, fresh off his portrayal of the Caped Crusader in The Batman, is set to appear in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 alongside Steven Yeun and Mark Ruffalo, and Parker Finn’s remake of the 1981 horror film Possession.

Borgli’s previous film, Dream Scenario, released in November, earned a Golden Globe nomination for Nicolas Cage. The dark comedy also starred Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, and Tim Meadows.